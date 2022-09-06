Teen asks for advice after discovering mom's secret relationship. [Updated.]

In a post on Reddit a teen asked for help with how to broach a touchy subject with his mom. Here's his story.

"How do I (17F) tell my mom (36F) that I know her 'best friend' (30s-40s?F) is her girlfriend? + UPDATE"

My mom (36F) has raised me as a single mom since my piece of shit dad ran off to marry some chick he met on deployment. She has worked very hard and I love her to bits. She's never talked about remarrying and has never even dated to my knowledge.

Two years ago she met Kim at one of my swim meets and they became instant friends. I found it kind of annoying at first, but the last couple years she's been happier than I ever remember my mom being. They go out to dinner once a week, they talk and text a lot, etc.