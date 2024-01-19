Teenage boy refuses to wear tuxedo to cousin's 'lavish' wedding. AITA? UPDATED.

And the bigger problem is that I told my other cousins ​​that I would never wear that sh&t and I dont want to be seen dressed like that, they will tease me as soon as they see me.

Today I asked my parents again to let me stay at home, but they got really mad. We were arguing and they say I have to come and I have to wear this tuxedo the whole wedding and I and the thought of it makes me mad.

I begged them but they just told me that they've had enough of my discussions and if I don't shut up and behave tomorrow, then I can forget my metalfestival. I thought I would think of some way out, but I have no idea how to get out of this and my parents are really pissed off now.



This is so unfair, I'm not a kid anymore and if I say I don't want to go there then they should accept that!! MY BODY MY CHOICE! AITA here or them?