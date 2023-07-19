Teenage girl freaks when grandma insists on wearing her prom dress to a party. AITA?

When this woman feels like her grandma is crossing a line, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not letting my grandma wear MY prom dress?'

1 (16f) went prom dress shopping with my grandma (54f) and my Mum (35f). I found a lovely dress and my Mum and Nan both payed half each for the dress.

As I was getting ready on my prom night, my Nan starts saying how she 'would love to try it on at the weekend' and 'she loves it so much' I ignore her and get ready for my prom.

I have a lovely time and had forgotten about her comment. Two days after she said 'can I wear your prom dress' and I flat out said 'No'. She then goes on a rant about how 'she paid half for the dress therefore she gets to wear it' and won't let up.