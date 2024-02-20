Teenager makes relatives pay to dine at dad's restaurant; family says 'you cheap ruthless AH.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

So the day arrives and the relatives(my aunt,her family and in laws and their friends)arrive at the restaraunt and they order a lot of food and everything goes smoothly and they are happy with the food and service...

after this they were given the bill by one of the servers and a few mins after my aunt comes downstairs holding the bill and asking me what this was for.

I told her for the food that they ate and she says that she didnt expect she would have to pay since her parents dont pay when they dine here.

I tell her thats just for two people and they only visit our city once or twice a year at this point shes pissed and she keeps repeating that she wont pay the bill for a large amount because shes family and some other bs.