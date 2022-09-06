Woman asks if she should tell friend about to propose his girlfriend is cheating.

In a post on Reddit, with some wild updates, a woman asked for advice, got advice, took the advice, and dealt with the consquences.

"My friend is about to ask his girlfriend to marry her and I'm the only one who knows how unfaithful she is. Do I say anything?"

So my good friend "Aaron" and his girlfriend "Mary" have been together for almost 7 years. They met in college and are in a very close relationship. Personally I would call them extremely codependent. Neither of them really have any friends aside from each other.

She doesn't let him have guy friends. In fact she doesn't let him do a lot of things. He's not allowed to go out past 11, not allowed to drink or smoke, she has to approve of all of his friends, and he's not allowed to be alone with other girls. She's got this guy on a tight leash.

The reason why they're still together is that Aaron is completely whipped, and to him she can do no wrong. He talks regularly about how amazed he still is that she finds him attractive. (He's a decent looking guy, but she's like super model level good looking).