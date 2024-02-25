'AITA for telling my SAHM sister that her life is my biggest nightmare?'

As for her being concerned about you being married, did you ever consider that she might be worried about what will happen to you if she were to die? How old was your mother when she passed? Is your sister a similar age now? Something to think about OP, this is more than just a convo.

Greylen

Gentle YTA - you could have said it better. I can understand the frustration of her pushing her idea of happiness on you. But you could have found a way to communicate that without sounding judgy of her life choices.