Man thinks professional meetings with realtor are dates, gets duped into buying wrecked home.

Closing went through, I moved in, and other than the foundation surprise, have been pretty happy with the place. The realtor never was able to meet up again for drinks, surprise surprise, after closing.

Fast forward to last weekend, and I saw the seller from closing out at that same beer garden with his arm around my realtor !!!! She came up to me and said that oh they met at closing and blah blah blah but I’m calling BS.

I have no way of proving anything, but lesson learned, NEVER waive inspection contingencies, and don’t fall for anyone who is making money off their interaction with you. I feel so embarrassed in hindsight.

Edit: As many of you agree with in the comments, I made a huge mistake by waiving the inspection - hopefully others can learn from my mistake!

2nd Edit: Lol @ comments suggesting to use the AI real estate agent Joy next time. Yes, I guess I wouldn't have fallen for an AI.