Two crushes post independently to AITA and Reddit finds the connection. UPDATE

A year ago, a Reddit love story captivated the internet. First, a charming widow posted about lettering her coworker move in with her temporarily — and cathing feelings she wasn't ready for. This was cute enough for the commenters, and then they discovered, independenly, that the man was also posting about the predicament.

A year later, and there's what seems to be a final final update. Enjoy the story.

'TIFU by letting my coworker move in with me'

As the title says, I FU by letting my coworker move in. Throw away because reasons.

I won't bore you with details of how. But I'm a widow, aged 38. After losing my husband ten years ago, I decided to transfer to a different state in my career. I sold our home for a tidy profit, bought a good size four bedroom house and started new.