I told my GF that her uncle is probably schizophrenic, she's furious, was that wrong?

Maggie Lalley
Oct 26, 2022 | 5:28 PM
When this man is concerned that his girlfriend isn't taking the right steps to take care of her uncle, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my gf that her "demon possessed" uncle is probably just schizophrenic?"

propainaccessories writes:

During the middle of the night my girlfriend's uncle posted a farewell message on facebook. It wasn't very long but it was alarming. She quickly went over to his house with her family to go check on him.

At first he wouldn't answer the door but then somehow they managed to get inside and found him sitting in a chair in the living room, alive and conscious but heavily drugged out, or so it appeared.

They tried getting him to go the hospital but he refused, to the point he started getting angry. My girlfriend's mother didn't like how aggressive he was getting so they decided to leave.

Sources: Reddit
