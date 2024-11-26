When friendship becomes love: Spontaneous first date becomes fairy tail for one woman. + UPDATE and PHOTOS

Minimum_Peak9955
I (24F) reallllyyy just want to gush my heart out and tell y’all my story but it’s very very long because it’s just so full of amazing moments! My two best friends recently just got into relationships in Jan through the first or second people they met on dating sites and I was just like HOW?!
I’ve met so many people and they’ve all just either been nice or awful (for me). I had just about given up. I had a few people I was talking to one was incredibly funny and friendly but he seemed more like a buddy than a potential partner and the other was a dude from the army who was nice and all but just not my type.
Anyway to cut the long story short, my monstrous satanic nephew came to stay with my for the weekend to learn English and I had to keep him busy and occupied so I asked the guy who I thought of as a buddy if he wanted to hang and give me company while I babysat that little punk (think Dennis the menace but WORSE) mind you, I had never met this dude before.
We met for pizza and that kid didn’t miss a chance to embarrass me or that guy all night and this guy just took it all like a champ my nephew absolutely loved him. After pizza we went bowling together and to the arcade and the night was turning out to be just so perfect that I a very shy girl who never ever makes the first move just kissed that dude out of nowhere!
I didn’t even think about it I just automatically did it! He seemed happy though. The after that I took that guy home with me and my nephew to play board games! And he met my mom too on the first date!
I never ever ever bring boys home specially not at 1 in the morning! He stayed on and played games with my nephew and I until the kid was fast asleep and we finally got to talk alone. He went home at 6 am that night.
We’ve met everyday since, he hung out with my nephew and I all weekend on purpose I gave him so many chances to just leave and he said no I wanna hang with you and your nephew if you don’t mind which I just couldn’t understand why.
But I think he just liked me. Our first date was over 12 hours long! And on the first date itself he said to me that kissing you just feels so right! And I couldn’t agree more! Everything just get so so so right I felt so comfortable with him and I finally felt like I met someone who I could be 100% my self around. And I also felt that I’d known him my whole life.
I gave him the password of my phone and allowed him to get stuff out of my bag by the second date! I met his dad, doggo and best friends since my nephew left and we’ve just been gushing over eachother over this past whirlwind week that feels like a bad rom com. I’m just sitting on cloud 9 right now and I’m happy and that’s all I feel like I JUST KNOW that this one will go well. 🤞🏽
Atharvv1709
so happy for u :)
I'm all smiles right now.
hope u have a great time :)
FeedingLove
This is so adorable. You made my morning with this story.
Minimum_Peak9955
We got married last year! I was just going through my posts and found this one I had made after our first 2 dates where I basically wrote about how I just knew this was the guy …. And I guess I was right because we got married a year ago! We are approaching our 1 year anniversary this week!!
Anyway, life since getting married has been BLISS. I couldn’t have asked for a better more annoying partner, but I feel like every dream I ever had about a happy married life with my perfect husband has come true. We are now a family.
And I still can’t get over that fact! He is my husband!!!!!!!! I am a wife!!! Wtfffffffff I still can’t believe it sometimes, I feel like I manifested the relationship, the proposal, the wedding and the move to my favourite city where I always wanted to live! (Touch wooooood)
So yeah, life is great, he is great, marriage is great I am very happy in life and I just wanted to share this with the world. Thank you the manifestation gods because they definitely exist and I have been lucky enough to have used their powers and I can confirm with every fiber in my being that manifestation works!
Uploading two pictures, the first is our first week of dating The second image is from our wedding day! Photos Here
karshyga
I hope she invited her monstrous Satanic nephew to the wedding. He was a helluva wingman.
SmartQuokka
Dating is often like playing the lottery, many duds until the winning ticket falls into your lap.
JetKeel
And what you think is “winning” probably needs some flexibility. A successful long term relationship is a combination of fit, enough friction to cause growth, and willingness to work through two people who are constantly changing in a world that is constantly changing.
Any_Assumption_2023
I met my husband through a computer dating service. We always said he was my first date and I was his last. I went home from the first date and told my roommate of 8 years that I had met the man I was going to marry. He asked 2 weeks later. We were married 17 years before cancer took him. When it's right it's right. When you know, you know. God bless you guys!! Have a wonderful life, guys!!!!
lets_do_gethelp
Can we just talk about those wedding outfits? Like, not only is the relationship GOALS but the wedding outfits are the cherry on top.