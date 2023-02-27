Unemployed boyfriend insulted that girlfriend calls him her 'maid.' AITA?

I (M29) recently got laid off a few months ago, so I’m out of work and take care of all the household chores and childcare while I’m applying to new jobs.
Yesterday, I went to a party with my girlfriend (F29) and she was talking about out situation with her friends while I was sitting with the group.
She laughingly said, “I don’t mind it! It’s nice having my own personal maid!” and everyone kind of laughed along with her.
I told her “I’m not your maid,” because I don’t like jokes like this and she told me to “chill out.” I told her I was being serious, because she’s made jokes like this before and I hate it.