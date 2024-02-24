Woman complains that BF 'guilts trips' her, readers say 'it's not him, it's you.'

He offered that we only take what was necessary, but he was moping about it, so I said we can take the extra trains to shut him up. He immediately brightened up, and I told him that he’s happy because we get to do what he wants to do. I told him that he was being selfish.

Welllll, last night he decided to let out the resentment of his that has been building up towards me, and he revealed a few things, one of them being that when I snap at him, he has thoughts of breaking up with me (the last time he told me this was when I called him out on something else… sounds like he wants someone who tolerates his BS).