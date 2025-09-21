'Calling me boring for sleeping early was the biggest mistake he ever made.' UPDATED

Normally when I ask him to do this he will sulk and last night he told me he doesn't think he can be with someone like this and that sleeping like this has made me "incredibly boring".

I would happily compromise with him and stay up later on the weekends to go out or stay in and spend time together but he works Friday and Saturday nights until 12 or 1 am.

And actually I do stay up that late anyway because he doesn't drive and so I drop him to work and pick him up. Whenever we get back after his shift he still asks me to stay up with him. Last weekend I thought we reached a good solution for the nights he works.