'My brother in law is the reason why my husband left me. I don’t know what to do now.' PART 2

"Update: My brother in law is the reason why my husband divorced me."

Expensive_Opinion952

If you missed the initial post, here is the link.

I am sorry that I have been gone for too long and I am overwhelmed by the support that you have given me here. Some of you still asking about me. I don’t know where to start.

I have been in constant pain and stress about everything that happened but my brother in law is now exposed to everyone about what he did to me. For those of you who think he is in love with me, he isn’t.