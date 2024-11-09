Woman goes 'van-lifing' with BF; he abandons her in the desert two states from home, plants his father's watch on her. + UPDATE

I said I was in Kansas and not coming to Utah, but I would return the watch to his brother when I go home in March. He said no the “only” solution was for me to drive it to him. I said I didn’t even have a car. He said “you’re probably half of Lawrence, use one of theirs.” At that point I blocked him.

The watch is pretty valuable and It still has all the original box and even receipt when his dad bought it but it was well worn so he’s never been sure how much it’s worth, I guess a few hundred-maybe a thousand so I’m not sure. I’m not going to keep it or destroy it since it’s not mine in anyway.

It has a lot of sentimental value and I will return it. It was my oversight that I have it in the first place. What are my obligations to follow his instructions to get the watch back to him?