'Me with my fiancé of 12 years, waiting for a package from the girl he cheated on me with.' + UPDATE

(The title of the novel is Stargirl. It is about a girl who arrives to a high school and she is very quirky and magical and she dances in the rain and plays the ukelele and she is Very Misunderstood by the normies.

The narrator dates her, but realizes that he cannot be with her because deep down is afraid of not fitting in, so he dumps her and then regrets it forever. It is not a super bad book, I liked the prose, but, despite the intentions of the author, the heroine is too much of a Special Snowflake, and her behavior often delves into creepy territory.)

The book itself had a sad face in the dedication page and a small note saying "read the sequel. you will understand". It was crammed with notes in small script, and sometimes the letters had been traced several times over.