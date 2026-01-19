'What my partner did on a random weeknight that made me feel seen again.'

When he got back, he didn’t just come in and put the groceries away like usual. He asked me to sit on the couch for a second. Then he handed me a small bag with my favorite cheap chocolates, the ones I always say I shouldn’t buy.

He also grabbed one of those tiny candles we had forgotten about, lit it, and put on music we used to listen to when we first started dating. Nothing fancy, nothing expensive.

Then he said, “I know we don’t get many moments like this right now, but I wanted you to have one.” I didn’t cry dramatically or anything, but it hit me harder than I expected. I hadn’t realized how invisible I’d been feeling, even to myself.