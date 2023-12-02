'AITA for not telling my husband I'm pregnant — to save him from himself?' UPDATE

It's incredibly, wildly, miraculously rare that something nice happens on Reddit's Am I the A**hole forum. Enjoy this. It could be years before it happens again.

WIBTA for not telling my husband I’m pregnant until after he’s back from his trip?

My husband is a stay at home dad to our 4 year old daughter, he is an extremely devoted and loving dad who has barely spent any time away from her and she is a major daddy’s girl.

In two weeks, he’s going to his best friend's from college for a whole week. He's going to be reuniting with his college friends that he hasn’t seen or spent time with all together since our own wedding.