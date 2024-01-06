'WIBTAH if I tell my sister that our OTHER sister had an affair with her husband?'

The family is going nuts trying to decide what to do now. We urged Jess to come clean HERSELF to Lina, but she has flatly refused, saying that Lina is her best friend and she loves her too much to lose her friendship.

And also that she feels it will break Lina's heart and destroy her family. Lina and Jeff have four kids together, my nieces and nephews ranging in age from 18 to 10.

A big part of me feels like Lina DESERVES to know, no matter what. But two things are really giving me pause. The kids, and Lina's feelings. The kids love their dad, love their house, love their land.