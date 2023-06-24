Wife learns husband is leaving $60K a year to 'sugar baby' in his will. AITA?

Well, this is a strange marriage.

One man wrote to Reddit to ask for advice about his will after he learned he had cancer. He says that he has been married to his wife for 32 years and they had an arrangement. They decided to open up their marriage and he began dating a much, much younger woman. Now that he is trying to get his affairs in order, (pun intended), his wife is livid at the amount of money he is leaving his 'sugar baby.'

'AITAH for leaving money to my girlfriend in my will?'

ThrowawayProfes1987