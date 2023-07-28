Wife belches, husband accuses her of 'being too comfortable around him.' AITA?

Would you like it if your husband acted one way prior to marriage, and then suddenly dramatically changed his behaviour after marriage? Would you not feel like he was taking you for granted, like he suddenly considered you 'trapped' after you said your vows and now he doesn't have to 'try' anymore?

Like his behaviour while trying to get you to say your vows was an 'act', and now that you've 'committed', he can stop 'pretending' to be the person you thought he was, and he can 'be himself' (his real self, the self he hid from you while dating) and blast you on the internet if you complain?

PSA: You at your slobbiest is not your 'true self'. Yes, all of us burp. That doesn't mean we have to burp or poop in our loved ones' faces or else we're not being 'authentic'.