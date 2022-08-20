Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to think her wife is cheating with 'best friend.'

Woman asks if she's wrong to think her wife is cheating with 'best friend.'

Amy Goldberg
Aug 20, 2022 | 12:20 PM
ADVERTISING

Here's a recent reader post from a women who would like some feedback from the community. Take a look and see if you have any advice that would help.

AITA for thinking that my wife is cheating on me with her “best friend”?

Back story: I (30f) and my wife (34f) have been together for 8 years, married for 3. Over the course of the last 8 years, she has had two emotional affairs with girls she called her “friend.” I looked dumb both times, but she’s my partner and best friend, and it was never anything physical, so I let them go.

I’ve thought about it everyday since then, but I “let it go.” You know what I’m saying. It’s made me insecure. This is my first lesbian relationship and I was really just trying to navigate it. Thinking things like “how am I supposed to tell her she can’t have any friends that are girls, that’s dumb of me.”

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content