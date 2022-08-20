Woman asks if she's wrong to think her wife is cheating with 'best friend.'

Here's a recent reader post from a women who would like some feedback from the community. Take a look and see if you have any advice that would help.
AITA for thinking that my wife is cheating on me with her “best friend”?
Back story: I (30f) and my wife (34f) have been together for 8 years, married for 3. Over the course of the last 8 years, she has had two emotional affairs with girls she called her “friend.” I looked dumb both times, but she’s my partner and best friend, and it was never anything physical, so I let them go.
I’ve thought about it everyday since then, but I “let it go.” You know what I’m saying. It’s made me insecure. This is my first lesbian relationship and I was really just trying to navigate it. Thinking things like “how am I supposed to tell her she can’t have any friends that are girls, that’s dumb of me.”