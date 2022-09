In a post on Reddit a guy who suspects his wife is cheating asks for help. Here's his story, with all relevant updates (with edits for clarity)...

So to start off I don’t really like using platforms like this but I need to let this out and vent somehow so here I go. I’m (33)M and wife (30)F been together for 11 years and I thought everything was good between us until recently for some context I work as a dispatcher for truckers and it’s a pretty good job.