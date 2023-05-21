Someecards Logo
Wife cheats, then sends her parents to explain the glories of open relationships.

Mitchell Friedman
May 21, 2023 | 3:24 PM
On Reddit's 'Cheating Stories' community, a place where people talk about infidelities as a means for advice, for venting, and for discussion, a husband needs some help dealing with his wife and in-laws. Recently, he was blindsided when he learned that open-relationships run in his wife's family. He writes:

'In-Laws Trying To Convince Me To Accept Wife's Infidelity...Need Help'

Hey there, I need to spill some things out and ask for advice because I'm really losing it. And before I start, yes, the title is as bizarre as it sounds.

My wife (28F) and I (30M) have been happily married for three years. I thought we were perfectly fine and in love, but a few days ago, she dropped a bombshell on me. She confessed to having an affair, saying she still loves me but wants us to be in an open relationship. I was shattered and asked her to leave so I could process this.

