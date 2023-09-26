Wife confused by husband's reaction; he says 'your tone threatened me.' AITA?

I get 1 hour to talk to him each night, from chats to important concerns. Nearly every night after eating he falls asleep in the chair while I’m talking, as early as 6pm. I find this so disrespectful. It makes me feel boring/irrelevant.

I’ve mentioned this and asked him to rather just say he’s tired and go to bed, sometimes he tantrums, sometimes apologizes, most times blames me for “not allowing him to sleep”. We have separate rooms.

I tried telling him when to go to sleep but it felt like I was mothering him so I asked him to please just gauge his own sleep needs. On the few nights that he went to bed I was happy/encouraging, but after 1-2 nights it’s back to usual.