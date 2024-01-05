Wife considers divorce when hubby admits to his past as a male escort. AITA?

I don’t know he wants me for me, but just for safety I provide. He lied to me from the beginning.

I also am struggling with a bit of resentment because I feel he did not have to resort to se% work. He grew up in America and it was his choice to drop out of school. Meanwhile, I grew up poor in a third world country undergoing civil riots. He had far more opportunities than me but why did he have to resort to this? Why did he lie to me?

AITAH for not answering and for being distant?

Let's see what readers thought.

wearerealme writes: