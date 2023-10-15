Man thinks wife is cutting strings off his pajama pants for some creepy reason. UPDATE

sethborf
For background sake, we have been married for 10 years. This behavior is pretty recent. This really isn’t that bad but I was hoping someone could have an explanation? Because I ask her about this and she just denies it but we don’t have kids so it can only be her.
In the last year or so, I’ve been discovering the tie strings for my pajama pants have been disappearing. It can only be her removing these because we don’t have kids and I’m the only one who actually has to leave the house to go to work.
So, she’s alone in the house a lot. Her pants still have all their strings but none of mine do. I have bought more pants to replace the ones with missing strings but those eventually go missing too.
We have a good relationship, so I don't know why she denies it when I ask about it. It’s really not that big of a deal, so I don’t really press the issue. It’s just really bizarre. She is a bit of a prankster and so am I. But idk what the point of the prank is if this is indeed some sort of practical joke. Does anyone else have any experience with this sort of thing?
lostinsilentreverie
If you don't find the string is it possible they have gone inside the pants? I have a couple pair the string slips inside of and I use a safety pin to get them out.
pizzaisapie69
I wear men’s and women’s pants. The women’s ones are more likely to have the string sewn to the clothes in some area, where my men’s joggers tend to lose their strings quicker. I’m taking everything from pajama pants to joggers. Only men’s pants that I haven’t had the string disappear on are the champion or puma ones.
Occam’s razor. Why think your wife is planing some conspiracy around your pant strings with no other evidence other than missing strings, when the answer could just be that the strings weren’t secured? Dude get some help before you tank your marriage over pant string.
2sus
Maybe they just get ripped off in the wash? Do you keep buying the same pants? No idea why she would do something like this.
SlabBeefpunch
The first suspect should always be the cat.
SeasonPositive6771
He just edited the post to say that he did find one that the cat stole! I'm guessing that has been stealing them and throwing them away without realizing what they are because the cat shouldn't be playing with them.
sethborf
Ok so I just got home and checked inside the waistbands of all my pajama pants. I only have 5 of them so it didn’t take long. No strings in them so they definitely didn’t retract. I need to get some sleep so I’ll check the washer drum and filter when I wake up.
Someone in the comments suggested maybe my cat had been taking them out and hiding them since cats tend to have hiding spots. One of them is under the couch. I just checked and I found one there. It’s just one but it’s a start! I’m going to check his other spots too.
So, when my wife woke up I told her about finding a string in our cat’s hiding spot. She was amused and wanted to help me look at his other spots for them too. Well, none of his other known spots had them. But, she noticed something weird about the back of our other couch.
It had a small hole in the bottom of it. I shined a flashlight in the hole and found a whole bunch of random stuff in there! We took the cushion off this section of the couch and cut a hole next to the spring and VOILA! We found his true secret stash! ALL MY STRINGS WERE THERE!
Not only that but we found pretty much all of my wife’s missing smaller squishmallows and her missing AirPods. We even found a missing pendant that we’ve been trying to find for years! I’m going to buy her a box of chocolate.
Loan-Pickle
LOL, their cat is a clepto.
spacemistress2000
hahaha this is the kind of scenario where you would start to feel insane, or think your partner is gaslighting you. I'm glad they figured out it was the cat. I wonder how many reddit stories actually ended up with the cat being a diabolical jerk and no one knows.
Complete-Cow
are you by chance... married to winston bishop?
CraftySappho
Imagine blaming your wife because you don't understand how drawstrings work.
sethborf
Turns out I should have blamed our cat instead.
CraftySappho
PLEASE buy your wife flowers and your cat some treats after all this.
HedyHarlowe
This cat thief is so stealth and I’m in full adoration. It’s been hoarding treasure and loving it. This post made me smile HARD. Kitty gotta find a new system now.