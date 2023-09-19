Wife tells husband to get a job, he runs behind MIL, Reddit says let MIL have him.

I explained to her I would be okay with that if I could take the kids out of daycare because it would help me financially and I could pay back the loans. Also, he could be a full-time dad/ student. She then told me he can't be a full-time dad and student that's not fair to him and of course, I felt bad about suggesting that.

3 months later, he still wasn't enrolled in college and still didn't have a job. I told him I needed help with our bills, kids, and the upkeep of our house but he went to go tell his mom what I had told him. She told me she did it by herself and she didn't depend on her husband.