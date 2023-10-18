Wife finds out husband is cheating, falls in love with the spouse of his mistress. UPDATED 4X

He has during all this time, since January (while I still lived with him) been having an on again off again girlfriend (25f), who when on I get to see my daughter more because I get her even on his weeks. I find myself hoping for them to get back together so I can have my daughter with me in a stable home.

I don’t know what the future holds and I hope my daughter forgives us for what we have put her through. Most of the time I regret asking for divorce when she is so little and wish that I have waited at least until she is old enough to understand but sometimes it feels like it was the right decision anyway. Of course I will never know.