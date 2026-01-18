'My wife appears to be getting close to a coworker. Hoping for advice in relation to what others would consider boundaries getting crossed?' UPDATED

It seemed odd to me. As though, in rambling there was something she was drawing attention away from. I waited until she was back in the room and asked "Was A there?". She paused, uncomfortably and said he was, but only for a short time before leaving.

She added that she had no idea he was going to be there. I pointed out that she conveniently left his name out of the people she met with. So I said to her that I didn't believe it.

I asked if this guy texts her and even asked to see the message. As though she had nothing to hide, my wife quickly showed her messages. The last messages were from A and showed the two of them discussing which bar they were meeting at. I pointed out that this directly contradicted what she had just told me.