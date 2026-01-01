'Wife has been flirting with her coworker. She said she'd stop but it just happened again...' UPDATED

1.) She's cheating on you. A lot of people cheat, most don't get caught. Consider yourself lucky, again, that you don't have to take her word for it because the evidence you found is clear-cut. She may eventually admit, she may not. No matter, you have your answer.

2.) Get a lawyer. You know your marriage is over and you can never trust her again, right?

3.) Book an appointment with a therapist. A video-chat appointment is better than none at all and even if you have never had therapy before, you would be surprised by how settled you can feel after opening up to someone about how badly you have been hurt.