'My wife has had lice for almost a year. How to handle this?' UPDATED 2X

Hi, this is embarrassing. We've been together for 4 years, have a couple of kids, and are doing fine, just fyi. My wife went for a haircut like 8 months ago and was embarrassed to find out she had lice and they wouldn't cut her hair.
We assumed she got it from a friend's daughter who we hadn't seen in months since she had lice and would stay over often and even gave it to our son. We used those lice combs and treatments a few times but my wife has very long and fine hair so we missed some and accomplished virtually nothing.
Now I'm not upset because we've been unsuccessful. I'm upset because in the last six months, my wife has not attempted any treatment at all. She has been completely ignoring the problem and gets annoyed at me when I bring it up.
She /always/ has an excuse ready for why she can't do anything about it at the moment and has probably set at least a dozen dates where she says she'll set time aside to handle it but something always comes up or she just forgets.
Last week, she called a service that treats lice but didn't get a call back and never followed up. Now she says she'll call again next week because she doesn't have any money.
I don't want to lose my family over such a seemingly stupid issue but I really just never saw myself married to someone who lacks the resolve to get rid of a bug infestation in their own hair. It's disgusting, it is a turn-off, it's selfish (she'll give it to me or my kids eventually), and it is indicative of a much larger character flaw that I can't quite put my finger on.
Even aside from all of that, the everyday nuisance of having bugs in her hair is very irritating. We can't spoon, she can't get a haircut even though she desperately needs one, she'll put her head on mine without thinking during intimacy and it will completely ruin the mood for me, etc.
The worst thing is that she's super insecure about it and also acts like nothing is really wrong since she's getting it taken care of soon. But she's been acting like this for over 6 months and still treats me like I'm being an ass if I bring it up.
She reacts like I'm making a jab at her looks or her weight. I'm extremely confident at this point that if I were to just ignore the issue and let her handle it in her own time (like I was doing for months) that this might possibly never be resolved.
Unless people here convince me it's a stupid idea, I'm probably going to show her this. I've tried talking to her about it but it doesn't accomplish anything and she just immediately gets irritated and changes the subject.
Take her to the doctor/lice treatment and get this over with. Pay for the damn treatment so she can't use the excuse of not having money. Don't pose this as an option. Book the appointment yourself.
Make sure it's on a day she has time, and tell her "we are going to get you treated". No is not an answer here; having lice for a year is honestly just disgusting and harmful for the kids too; they'll catch lice and transfer it at school.
If your wife has had lice in her hair for a year, it would be an absolute miracle if you and your kids don't have them also.
licewife (OP)
EDIT: There is a lot of misinformation about lice here. Keep these facts in mind before adding to the problem. Lice only survive off of the host for like a day. Lice can't jump or fly. Lice don't carry diseases. Pets can't get lice. I 100% do not have lice and neither do my kids so please stop telling me we do.
This is NOT normal. Like, seriously mental health check up time, not normal. Once you know you have lice (personal experience) you can feel them constantly moving. Doesn't matter if it is just your imagination. It drove me crazy and gave me the heebie jeebies for days even though I did every thing right.
We still missed a few on my daughter and went through the whole delousing again just in case. Having lice is sooo time intensive but they spreads so easily there is no other choice. Months and months of lice...and you still had relations with her, slept in the same bed with her...oh yeah you got them.
Cancel the plane tickets, have the service come in and delouse the entire house. Tell your mom and stop covering up the issue. Since your wife is swimming in Denile...open up the light of public shame and fix the situation yourself. After you deal with the lice, then get somebody to some therapy.
At first I was like WTF is wrong with OPs wife, but at this point, I have to wonder what is wrong with YOU. You have left this infest your home for a year!! My head is itching just thinking about it. I don't know your finances, but I KNOW you can find money to treat this. If you have had a pizza night in the last year, you could have fixed this.
This is disgusting and I have news for you sunshine, you and your kids are likely infested if it's been this long. There's a reason schools go on lockdown when lice hits -- it spreads like wildfire.
I have to wonder what else is going on in your home if this is allowed to happen for a year. OP, wake the hell up and care for your children. You all need to sit down and figure out what the hell is going on here, because her and your reaction to this is beyond unhealthy.
Hello. After several months of absolutely no progress, I really wasn't expecting to have an update for you all after just a few days but here it is! I talked to her when I got home and managed to find a few minutes alone without distractions and asked her for a status update on the lice removal.
Long story short, I was met with another excuse as to why it would have to wait until next week and my foot came down. I don't think she took it seriously until later on in the night when we went to bed. I slept on our futon instead of with her and also turned her down for relations, which is something that I am pretty sure has happened only like twice in our entire relationship.
The very next day she called and made an appointment to get professionally de-loused. I went with to the appointment and they were able to check me as well. The woman did not find anything in my hair even with a magnifying glass and a UV light that apparently makes the nits glow. My wife was treated and is now lice free.
We talked afterwards about why it took so long for her to get it taken care of. Many of you were right; she was embarrassed, broke, discouraged from the hours we wasted trying to treat it ourselves in the beginning, and it was just easier for her to not think about it.
Also, once we moved into my parent's house, she was even more embarrassed and did not want them to know about it. Pretty much all of the at-home treatments would be a dead giveaway.
She apologized, vacuumed, did all of our laundry and bedding, and we have put this annoyance behind us. We also checked our son when he got home from school and he's in the clear too.
So that's that! Still have to get to the bottom of why someone would think it's preferable to have lice than to deal with the embarrassment of people knowing you have lice, but I think that's one of those pesky communication things that we have to work on.
Thanks very much to those of you that responded with legitimate advice. I got over 100 PM's after my post was locked regarding lice treatments that you found successful lol.
Since the last post got a ton more attention than I was expecting and the comments were like 60% misinformation about lice, I'll clear a few things up with info that I learned from the professionals at the delousing clinic (I hope this isn't against the rules):
Lice can't live anywhere except on a human head and they die about 24 hours if they are away. Since they die so quickly, it's not possible to have a "lice infestation" in your home or on your furniture.
All we were told to do to make sure she doesn't get re-infected from a stray lice was to either stay away from unwashed pillows/hats/bedding for a couple days or to wash it in hot water.
Some people are immune to lice and different "families" (the word the delouser used) of lice only like certain types of hair. In other words, it's entirely possible to live with someone with lice and not get lice.
Well, this turned out better than I expected. Good on you for finally putting your foot down. My only suggestion would be to keep an eye out for any lice in weeks to come. It's pretty easy to miss something when you have to wash everything.
My mother used to say, "If you ever come home with lice...just don't come home." There was so much disgust toward people who got lice, I really thought it was the most shameful thing that could happen to a person. I never got lice. I moved to California as an adult, where pretty much every child gets lice at some point in their school career, and my kids got it.
I truly lost my mind. On top of that, they had it during a time when the Bay Area had a particularly virulent "Superlice" epidemic, so home treatments just weren't getting rid of it.
It took a long time and many visits to doctors and after a few weeks, even a woman we hired to come to our home to professionally delouse the kids and home. Lice do die fairly quickly when not on a host, and as long as the professional service got all the nits when she treated her, I think you're in the clear.
Excellent news! I know this was really bugging you.
Health and hygiene are more important than pride. Now that they're gone, please reward her good decision with a full salon treatment, if you can.
I'll have you know that nobody else in the house got lice. We got her treated by a pro a few days after posting and the de-louser person said that lice can be specific to certain hair types. Also since she was washing her hair and blow-drying it, that was killing most of them and the de-louser only found like 12 of them.
I truly can't get over the fact that he was totally fine having relations with his lice-infected wife. How on earth weren't the lice a major turn off? I'd be completely skeeved out, especially when getting treated professionally isn't too difficult. I would have booked an appointment and paid for it the day we learned she had lice if it were my partner.
Having caught lice before from a partner who worked in a daycare, I have to say that to leave lice untreated for months is indicative of severe mental illness. I couldn't last a day.
There ain't NO way I'm hanging around while my partner has had lice for SIX MONTHS without bothering to treat it. That'd be an immediate ultimatum for me, even if we were married. That's nasty.
Lice are terrible. Zero stars, do not recommend. Before I figured out what was going on, I had the weirdest sensation of my scalp moving. Like fluttering or vibrating? Super creepy.
Lice treatment isn't hard if you can get the linens and clothes washed for several days in a row along with the hair combs and medicated shampoo. It does take time and patience to constantly be combing out long hair.
This is insane. I don't understand how OP felt fine interacting with and sleeping in the same bed as his wife, and not only that but moved her into his parent's house (without letting them know!!) And for a year! I feel itchy, and it's not even like they can jump through my phone screen.