'My wife has had lice for almost a year. How to handle this?' UPDATED 2X

Long story short, I was met with another excuse as to why it would have to wait until next week and my foot came down. I don't think she took it seriously until later on in the night when we went to bed. I slept on our futon instead of with her and also turned her down for relations, which is something that I am pretty sure has happened only like twice in our entire relationship.

The very next day she called and made an appointment to get professionally de-loused. I went with to the appointment and they were able to check me as well. The woman did not find anything in my hair even with a magnifying glass and a UV light that apparently makes the nits glow. My wife was treated and is now lice free.