Family breaks as mother pressures daughter to conform; 'What is she doing? I was a cheerleader!' AITA + UPDATE

It's been weeks, and my daughter won't talk to her mom. My wife is still up with her antics, but now it's in overdrive. Everyday she brings home some type of trendy clothing in pink or pastels and tries to give it to my daughter. My daughter is getting fed up and stays in her room all day, and has confessed to me she can't wait for school to start back up in a few weeks so she can get out the house and be with her friends again.