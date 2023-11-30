Wife 'humiliates' hubby in public; friends berate him for his 'bedroom' habits. AITA?

When this woman airs out her husband's secrets at a dinner with friends, she asks Reddit:
Recently was my husbands friends birthday party, it was a bigger party and all my husbands friends and their wives were there. No kids.
One woman that I’m friendly with was annoyed with her husband, and joked “men. If they don't please us in the bedroom why would we keep them.”
And she laughed. I awkwardly laughed but I guess looked uncomfortable. She asked me what was up, and she pointed out that i made a weird face. I said “I’ve just never had an O%asm before, so I guess I couldn’t relate.”
Almost a dozen people looked at me when I said that, it was super awkward. The wife then awkwardly asked “is everything ok with you” and I said “yeah, just have never had anyone try I guess.”
For the next ten minutes all my husbands friends took turns insulting him in various ways. Many women talked about how they’d never be married to someone who didn’t please them.
My husband made us leave early. When we got home he lectured me about how I humiliated him. I pointed out that she asked, and I have a tendency to be honest. He’s been really upset the last several days, and he keeps saying he can’t talk to his friends because they now think badly of him.
I’ve brought the issue up countless times in the past. He tells me that it’s not important/not a big deal that he doesn’t. Since it’s not that important, I just don’t see why I have to hide it like some kind of dirty secret. AITAH for being honest here?
sellyourmodaccount writes:
YTA. The OP said they never had an o in their life. Does that sound like someone who would be an engaging and exciting partner?
There's two unfulfilled people in that marriage. And we can blame the husband for not trying hard enough but I think at some point the guy understandably gave up.
How could he possibly get her in the mood to let go of her inhibitions enough to even begin the process? In her mind it's just a concept. She doesn't know how to even let her husband know he's on the right track. How could she?
So instead of concluding that the husband is a man who doesn't care about his wife's desires, I think it's far more likely that the guy has already tried everything he knows and got nowhere. So he gave up trying.
offbrandbarbie writes:
YTA why would you air our your bedroom problems in front of all your friends. YTA to them for making them uncomfortable and YTA to your partner for embarrassing him.
You talk about stuff like that with him in private, not at a party in front of everyone. Don’t be surprised if you se% life gets even worse, because every guy I know says ‘performance anxiety’ is a real thing.
And you must have known this would be really embarrassing for him, there’s no way you didn’t. You could have just laughed and not said anything. She wasn’t asking for the details on your se% life, she was making a quip.
But you wanted to put this info on blast. It’s not like words just come out on their own because they’re true, it was a conscious decision to make your bedroom issues the topic of conversation at the party.
There are ways to bring up that you’re unsatisfied in ways that won’t hurt him. This wasn’t it.
narrowfrustrations writes:
NTA. Sis…what is this marriage your in? What is going on? WHY ARE YOU IN THIS BAD MARRIAGE?