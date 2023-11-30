Wife 'humiliates' hubby in public; friends berate him for his 'bedroom' habits. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

sellyourmodaccount writes:

YTA. The OP said they never had an o in their life. Does that sound like someone who would be an engaging and exciting partner?

There's two unfulfilled people in that marriage. And we can blame the husband for not trying hard enough but I think at some point the guy understandably gave up.

How could he possibly get her in the mood to let go of her inhibitions enough to even begin the process? In her mind it's just a concept. She doesn't know how to even let her husband know he's on the right track. How could she?