Wife with dementia abandons family to travel, 'before I have nothing to remember.' + Update

The first month or so, I expected her to be there whenever I’d get home. When someone was at the door or if I heard noises I’d think it was her. I’d check doorbell cam obsessively.

I’m not looking forward to her returning. It has to happen, but when she comes back I’ll have to deal with her, the divorce, getting the house ready to sell, dividing all our stuff, finding a new place to live.

I’m hoping she’ll stay away until after New Years but my daughter said she thinks her mom will be home for Christmas (either to stay or visit). My lawyer will have papers ready to serve her. Hopefully she’ll just agree to the terms and continue her travels.