Wife with dementia abandons family to travel, 'before I have nothing to remember.' + Update

throwra-disappearw
My wife Mary’s family has a history of dementia, developing memory issues in their mid to late 50s. Her mom, grandmother and several other relatives on her mom’s side have developed dementia.
Her mom lived with us for four years until earlier this year (father is dead). Our kids are independent and out of the house. Oldest is in her last semester of college and the younger enlisted.
The last four years were tough on us, our kids (daughter moved for college but moved back for a bit during Covid), and our marriage. Living with someone with dementia is brutal.
We had talked a lot the last year about taking the remaining college funds, our regular savings, sell or rent the house (we were ready to downsize anyway), quit our jobs and travel for a year or until the money runs out.
We just had to wait for her mom to move into a home. I understand her anxiety about developing dementia and I was burned out. You live through Covid working remote, a wife working remote, a college and high school student taking remote classes, and a MIL with dementia and see how you hold up.
Space finally opened up and we were able to move her mom into a care facility, I finally thought I had a chance to breathe. When we moved Mary’s mom out, Mary’s mental health took huge downward spiral. I went from caring for her mom to caring for her. She felt guilty about putting her mom in a home and had lots of anxiety about developing dementia.
Our plan was to start our traveling summer 2024. Two months ago I get home and she’s left a note (my friends call it exhibit A). Basically she was going on our trip without me.
She had quit her job, took most of the savings, and wasn’t sure when she’d be back. Maybe a year, maybe sooner. She “knew I’d understand”. Her location is turned off and my calls go directly to voicemail. I texted the kids a picture of the note.
We have our own checking accounts for direct deposits of our paychecks but we’d transfer most into a joint account to pay the household bills and savings. We both had access to main savings account. We have joint credit cards we used for household expenses.
The two cars and mortgage are joint. We both also have our own small savings accounts, our own retirement accounts (equally funded) and our own credit cards for gifts and fun things. I closed all joint cards and accounts.
I waited a month to see if she’d come back (hopefully before she spent our savings). After receiving only one text the first month, I went to a lawyer. She basically said there was very little to do right now, other than change the beneficiaries of my retirement accounts and life insurance (yay, my wife gets nothing else if I die alone while she’s having our adventures).
It was only a month and there was no way to serve her papers. My lawyer advised me to keep paying the mortgage and the cars. The cost of trying to get a judge to approve the sale of joint assets was more than making payments. I didn’t want to ruin my credit by letting one of our cars get repossessed, but I can’t sell it because she’s on the title.
I get random texts and she sporadically posts on Instagram (of course she has comments turned off). I want to block her so bad, but my lawyer advised me that it’s better to maintain a communication channel that’s not through our kids.
Her last post was from Hawaii. She put in the comments how great a husband I was for letting her take this trip. I’m barely making it paying two cars, a mortgage, household bills, insurance, hoping there are no emergencies because I have no savings…and she’s enjoying our trip. F’her.
I’m so angry with her, I helped take care of her mom for four years, and her when she fell apart after her mom moved into a memory care home, and she returns the favor by abandoning me. I’ll never get to take this trip and have to put off retirement. My only solace is the kids are mad at her, but they’ll probably forgive her eventually. Double F’ her.
I’m no fool, she’s hooking up with guys. She looks good; she’ll have zero problem getting men. I texted her and asked if she was sleeping around, a week later she responded that she wasn’t (sure 🙄). So, I’m drinking alone on a Friday night and she’s somewhere, probably on a beach, enjoying life. Triple F’ her.
My lawyer has given me a bunch of advice and options, it was just way more than I could possibly include in this post. I could definitely push the issue harder, and I might need to at some point, but all that work is very expensive.
Finding her, serving her, getting a judge to sign off, that’s not cheap. I’m following up soon and I plan on talking about the savings and my finances. Until I paid all the bills and realized how little was left it didn’t hit me that I had to worry about money.
King_of_Leprechauns
Thanking you for letting her take this trip is basically her saying “when I get through living the single life, I’ll be coming back to the comfort and security of married life.” When she returns, I’d say “Welcome home, here are your walking papers.”
throwra-disappearw
She 100% is under the delusion that she’s coming back to a marriage. She’s had a few conversations with our daughter and she’s convinced I’ll understand and forgive her.
Naive_Subject_65
Tell your daughter to pass along the message that you’re filing for divorce for abandonment and see if this gets you some traction. I don’t generally like the idea of going through kids, but they need to have your back on this.
Maybe even tell her they’ll cut her off as well if she keeps doing this to you and the family. Maybe even start posting about how she’s living the good life and letting your friends and family know what kind of pickle this has put you in. Everyone probably assumes you’re on board if you’re not purposefully driving the true narrative.
throwra-disappearw
She only hears what she wants. I asked her to send me an address to serve her papers. She only told me that we’ll work it out when she comes home (the f we will).
My daughter tells her all the pain she’s causing, but she just says that she only has 5-10 years left until she gets dementia. It’s impossible to know if she’ll even develop dementia, but shouldn’t she be spending this with her family?
tbeastg
Just keep a record of every day she is gone and her conversations with people and posts. Mention marital abandonment and keep doing what is necessary on your end. Then when she shows up to the house with new locks and a camera system just record you all talking on the porch and then hand her divorce papers. Nothing more you can do until she deigns to make an appearance lol.
throwra-disappearw
An update from my original post. I’m feeling much more positive now that the financial situation has become a little more manageable (basically I’m running up debt that will get paid off when I sell the house). Even with lawyer fees I have 6-8 more months before I have to worry about money (assuming there are no emergencies).
My friend’s wife gave me some good advice. Don’t go from being a hero to a villain in your kid’s eyes. How I talk about and treat my wife will determine my future relationship with my kids. I don’t give a damn about my wife, but I don’t want to make her a sympathetic figure or drive them away from both of us.
I followed up with the lawyer, basically she said we’re going to have her “payback” the savings she took through a reduction in her share of the assets. Any division of assets will include the savings she took. She’ll also have to repay the money I spent maintaining the household while she was gone. There is plenty of equity in her share of the house and her retirement plan can cover that.
She said that our finances are so intertwined after nearly 25 years of marriage, my wife is going to get some share of the assets. Best case is she agrees to the terms of the divorce and it’s relatively cheap and quick. Otherwise it gets complicated and expensive. She gave me a lot of options and how much I can expect to spend, so I decided to just mostly wait.
I got a couple of credit cards with promo rates for purchases and transfers, that gives me breathing room and I can conserve cash. I’ll just pay them off when I sell the house.
Now that my financial situation is less stressful, I’m actually enjoying her being gone. I’m free to do whatever I want, whenever. I don’t have to cook or clean or take care of anyone. The house is quiet for the first time I can remember. I loved my wife, but her mental health weighed down our marriage. On balance it was worth it until now.
The first month or so, I expected her to be there whenever I’d get home. When someone was at the door or if I heard noises I’d think it was her. I’d check doorbell cam obsessively.
I’m not looking forward to her returning. It has to happen, but when she comes back I’ll have to deal with her, the divorce, getting the house ready to sell, dividing all our stuff, finding a new place to live.
I’m hoping she’ll stay away until after New Years but my daughter said she thinks her mom will be home for Christmas (either to stay or visit). My lawyer will have papers ready to serve her. Hopefully she’ll just agree to the terms and continue her travels.
People had some great advice -Renting or selling the house: not really feasible right now since I’d have to fix some stuff and get it ready to sell/rent. Since I need a place to live the amount I net each month (rent - mortgage - rent on an new apartment - storage unit = not worth it). My kid’s rooms are still full of their stuff and I don’t want to spend the time and effort to clear them out and put them in storage.
Getting a HELOC: this was great advice, I didn’t realize I didn’t need both people to get a loan. If I need more money I can go this way. In the short term the promo rates on the credit cards were cheaper and easier than getting a heloc.
Serving my wife divorce papers or getting a divorce in absentia: This is something I might need to do eventually, but the cost in lawyer fees goes up exponentially in cases like this. I’m comfortable just waiting for now.
Look at the phone bill to see where she’s at and possibly going: I did look at her usage and did notice that she doesn’t post on social media until after she leaves a place. Like when she posted about Hawaii she made a call that day that originated in Los Angeles.
She posted about a cruise and I figured out the dates (trying to serve her at the port possibly) but it ended a couple of days before she posted. She tried adding international calling to her line but I blocked it so she removed her phone from our account.
z-eldapin
Oh my gosh I am infuriated on your behalf. The audacity of ' my husband is so great for letting me take this trip'. The petty in me hopes she'll be home for Thanksgiving because I want her world to explode.
throwra-disappearw
She’s told her family she won’t be home for Thanksgiving. Nobody told her my daughter and I are spending Thanksgiving with her family, though. She can see the posts of us having a good time without her.
Wild_Butterscotch977
I can already taste the satisfaction of the next update.
DishGroundbreaking87
On the one hand I am, but on the other life often doesn’t work like that. She’ll probably find new ways to screw OP over and make herself the victim. She’ll fight the divorce so hard the only one with anything at the end is the lawyers.
coybowbabey
this is on par with the wife who recovered from cancer and then decided to have an affair and basically assumed her husband would take it lying down. spoiler alert: he did not.
countingrussellcrows
All I want for Christmas is the next update to this story.