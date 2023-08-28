Wife makes husband move out of bedroom and into the BASEMENT of their house. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA 37F for asking my husband 41M to move into the basement?'

I have been with my husband for 17 years and we have 4 children together ages 11 to 15. For the last 15 years my biggest fights with him has been about his drinking and partying.

This past weekend i got fed up and told him to move out or atleast into the basement. Every weekend for the past around 6 months he will stay up all night playing MTG and drinking and won't come to bed until daylight.

About a month ago I expressed through text that I have a problem with this, there was no change after that. This past weekend his brother was over and again he was staying up all night drinking and playing MTG, around 3am he comes into the bedroom and tells me he is leaving to go over a friends house.