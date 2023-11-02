Wife mentally unwell from husband's rejection; wants to blow up marriage. AITA?

When this woman is considering blowing up her marriage, she asks Reddit:

"I (F37) am tired of being rejected by my husband (M39) and want to try being intimate with another man but don't want to end my marriage - AITAH?"

I (F37) and my husband (M39) have been together for almost 20 years and married the last 10. We have a 3 year old daughter.

Early in our relationship se% was frequent and adventurous. I always loved exploring my se%uality with him. I did not have much experience se%ually before we started dating so our relationship pretty much defined who I am today.

Sometime in the last 7 or 8 years se% started to go from once or twice a week to maybe once a month, sometimes even less. I never pushed for se% but every now and then I tried to initiate with kisses and caresses but the great majority of times he simply pushes me away or responds in an angry mood.