Wife refuses to help disabled husband after his gambling leaves them $250K in debt.

In July, I went to visit my granddaughter and was gone for 10 days. When I came home, I couldn’t find my big salad bowl. I eventually found it on the dining room table. It still had a small amount of salad in it. The salad was rotten, stunk, and had stained my salad bowl.

I confronted my husband and asked him if he had moved my salad bowl. He replied arrogantly, “Yes, I did.” I asked him why he didn’t rinse it out first. He said angrily, “Because I’m NOT your maid!". That was the last straw for me. I honestly just lost it. I said, "You know what, I'm not your chauffeur and I not your bank."

I told him I was done helping him. If he couldn’t take 30 seconds to rinse out a salad bowl, I wasn’t going to take any more of my time helping him. I told him if he could take Uber to the casino, he could take Uber everywhere else he needed to go.