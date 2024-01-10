Wife gives ultimatum to high-earning husband: Be a father or be a bank. AITA?

I told him that this means that he’ll also not be with his child as much so I’ll be making up for that too so it would only be fair if he made up for my financial part too.

I was saying this honestly to make him go back on his decision but no he agreed on paying alone. Now I am the one who takes care of the house and our child alone and he pays for everything (I still work too).

This been our life for 2 years until now he is saying I should pay too. I said I am down on paying if he is down on doing his husband and father duties.