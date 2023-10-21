Wife told to raise husband's 'affair child,' says 'I can't look at either of you.' UPDATED 2X

"My husband wants me to be a mother to his affair child"

ThrowawayRunawayToot

I (29F) and my husband (44M) have been together for five years and married for two. I met him at the church I started going to when I moved cities to start my career. I work for an insurance company and he’s a pastor. I know that we have a notable age gap, but he was always kind to me and made me feel special.

Anyhow- a week ago he came home and told me we needed to talk. He told me through tears that he had been having an affair with one of our community members (34F) and that she had been pregnant with twins. She had gone into labor; she and one of the twins died and the other was in the NICU.