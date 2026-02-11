'Wife of 25 years seems to avoid spending time with me and I’m not sure how to fix this.' UPDATED 2X

I just found the podcast and that brought me here. Using a throwaway, and I’ve changed a few details to keep things anonymous. For about the last year, I’ve (50M) been feeling like my wife (48F) of 25 years doesn’t want to spend any time with me. If we do spend time together, it’s practical like running errands. But if I suggest something one-on-one, it’s almost always a no.
Some examples:
I asked her to go on a walk. She said she was tired from work. Later that evening, she was on the treadmill “getting her steps in.”
A Broadway show was coming to town. I asked if she wanted to go, and she said she heard it wasn’t very good and maybe we should wait for the next one. A few weeks later, she texted me at work that her friend had an extra ticket, and she was going that night.
A friend mentioned it was too bad we couldn’t use their lake cabin. I had no idea what he was talking about. Turns out he offered it to us the weekend before, and my wife told him we were busy. We weren’t.
I suggested watching a game together (we’re both fans of the team). She said she wasn’t in the mood. When I went into our room at halftime, she was asleep with the game playing on her tablet.
I should add she makes time for her friends, and we still go out with friends and spend time with our adult kids together, but if it’s just us, she shuts it down. I brought this up to her and told her I was feeling pretty lonely.
Initially she brushed it off and said that couples don’t always do everything together. When I pressed and said we almost never do anything just the two of us, she was open to talk about it, and we agreed we both needed to try to engage more and communicate better.
It's been a couple of months, and we have been taking the dogs for a walk each night, and I have tried to step up effort on my side by initiating more in-depth conversations, buying her little gifts and doing acts of service (both are her love languages).
Things have gotten a little better, but it feels a little routine, like each night there is a schedule of eat, walk the dogs, spend 15-30 minutes in the same room together and she finds a reason to retreat. I have tried to plan a couple dates and to her credit so has she, but she has found reasons to cancel or reschedule at the last minute.
Finally, what drove me to posting. We were going on a weekend trip with several other couples. Before we left, I wrote her a note telling her much I was looking forward to spending the weekend with her and how much I appreciated and loved her.
I left it in her car in the morning with some of her favorite candy. I didn’t hear from her all day and when she got home, I got a “Thanks for the note, that was sweet. Are you ready to leave?”
During the weekend away when we were with our friends, she seemed happy and engaged but when we were on our own, she wasn’t interested in doing much but scrolling on social media.
I probably set my expectations too high for the weekend, but I was really disappointed by how it all went and it reinforced my feelings. It’s like in my dating days when I was into someone more than they were into me.
I want to head a question off by saying that I don’t think she is cheating, there are zero indications of that. Also, I have cut out a few other conversations to keep this short, but they were similar to the initial one.
Has anyone dealt with something like this?
How do I even approach this again without it turning into a fight or another brush-off?
Edit: I want to address a recurring theme in the comments about the possibility of my wife cheating. I am as sure as a person can reasonably be that this is not the case. I’d explain more, but going into the details would risk hurting the anonymity of this post.
I also want to be clear that everything I’ve written is from my perspective. She could absolutely write her own truthful version that includes things I did or didn’t do that contributed to where we are now.
She is a good person with a genuinely good heart, and no matter how things play out, I will always love her. Thank you to everyone who has offered perspectives and suggestions you have given some good ideas and a lot for me to think about. I appreciate it.
Before this problem started about a year ago what were the biggest issues in your marriage? Can you recall?
Special-Courage-9634 (OP)
I feel like the biggest problem is and always has been direct communication when something is bothering us, but until recently we always made time for each other. Honestly listening to the podcast is what made me decide I needed to have a direct conversation about how I was feeling. When we talk about this specifically, she says “it’s normal” or “it’s our season in life”.
Are you pulling your weight within the house – I can tell you that as weird as it sounds having someone who just comes home and sits there and doesn’t do anything to help me with house is a huge turn off. Always has been. My husband has never gotten it.
Special-Courage-9634 (OP)
I would like to think I am and it feels like generally work around the house is 50/50. That being said it is probably worth a conversation to get her perspective.
Yes. I've dealt with it. My wife mentally checked out of our marriage several years before she physically checked out. Everything she said was negative, when I suggested counseling or a weekend away, she made excuses. Then one afternoon, I caught her texting someone else. It all came to a head and she doesn't live here anymore.
I didn’t think I would have an update this soon but after reading the replies I decided I needed to have another talk with her. I appreciate everyone who took the time to reply.
The things we discussed that weren’t wrong:
-Division of household chores
-Me being too needy
-Her carrying the social load
Thank you to everyone who brought up menopause/perimenopause and suggested I talk to my wife about it. We had a really good conversation, and she shared that she’s been struggling with perimenopause. I knew it was happening, but I didn’t understand the impact it was having on her day-to-day life.
She’s been getting (and giving) a lot of support from a group of friends who are going through the same thing, the same group of women we traveled with. A lot of her emotional energy is tied up there right now and she hasn’t shared as much with me because she is getting the support she needs from them.
I am glad she has people to lean on. She said she is physically and mentally drained a lot of the time. Most nights she feels ready for bed right after dinner but doesn’t usually get a good night’s sleep.
She has been working with her Dr to try and find some relief, but they haven’t been able to find the right solution yet. Hearing all of this gave me some new insight, and I realize I have some research and learning to do so I can understand what she’s experiencing and support her better.
She spends a lot of her day feeling like she is acting normal when she doesn’t feel normal. By the time she gets home she doesn’t have the energy to act anymore. The thought of this weekend really overwhelmed her, once she got there, she just didn’t have much energy for anything beyond the group activities, and scrolling TikTok was her way to shut her brain off and recharge.
She didn’t really understand how everything was affecting me until I brought it up a couple of months ago, and she’s really been trying since then. From her perspective I seemed fine and she wasn’t getting the feeling like there was something wrong.
I’m a pretty stoic guy most of the time and it’s very common for people to misread my mood. I can’t count on my wife to read my facial expressions and body language; I need to use my words.
None of this fixes our problems and we still have things to work through together. We’ve both taken each other for granted, made assumptions and haven’t communicated well, and that’s something we need to change.
For now, we’re trying to focus on better communication and being patient with each other, and we’re planning to try a counseling session or two to see how it goes. Thank you all again for the feedback, questions and support.
Edit: Thanks for all the recommended resources and additional feedback. I am feeling more hopeful than I have in a while. I won’t be commenting anymore but I really do appreciate everyone who took the time to comment on this and the original post.
It’s nice to see people putting in the effort to figure out what’s wrong, and seek self improvement/change for the better.
You two sound like an awesome couple though, crossing my fingers you two can work through it. Communication is so important yet so hard, even with the people we have around us for decades. You are both amazing for acknowledging what's wrong, communicating it and working on it.
Such a hopeful update, congrats. Yeah peri is brutal. My husband and I both read “The Menopause Decoder” which is written for men and applies to peri as well. Highly recommend. It’s astonishing how much peri affects women, our lives, our bodies, our relationships yes how little it’s talked about - even within our most important relationships. Glad you’ve opened the door to that communication.
In my last two posts, which you can see in this profile, I (50M) shared I started feeling really lonely in my 25-year marriage to my wife (48F) because she rarely wanted to spend one-on-one time with me, even though she still made time for friends, group outings, and family activities.
I tried to reconnect through conversations, planning dates, and spending time together, but she often declined, canceled, or seemed disengaged. After posting and getting feedback, we had a deeper conversation and she shared that she has been struggling with perimenopause, which has left her exhausted, not sleeping well, and emotionally drained.
We both acknowledged we had taken each other for granted, and while nothing was magically fixed, we planned on working on communicating better, being more patient to try counseling.
Now for the update. A couple of months later, here’s where we are. Things are better… not perfect, but better. We ended up doing a few counseling sessions, and honestly, they helped more than I expected.
I went in expecting to be told I was wrong by a licensed professional, and while that did happen a little, it was really good. Having a neutral third party helped both of us talk through our perspectives and helped us understand each other’s feelings.
I’ve also done a lot of reading about perimenopause. I am not an expert, but I am certain that it sucks. There are good days and bad days. When my wife needs to go to bed at 7:00 PM, I let her. Sometimes it’s still lonely, but I don’t blame her for that loneliness anymore. Understanding what she’s going through changed how I see those moments.
In my first post, I talked about how most of our one-on-one time felt like practical errands. My wife explained she didn’t need help grocery shopping; she was inviting me because she wanted to spend time with me.
That helped me see those outings in a much more positive way. As for the incidents where it felt like she didn’t want to do things with me, that situation was partly real but also partly built up in my head.
When you stack up grievances over a year without talking about them, the total feels way worse than each individual moment. That doesn’t excuse crappy behavior on either side, but I can acknowledge I played a role in letting resentment build instead of addressing things earlier.
We’ve gone on several dates over the last few months. The thing that prompted me to post this update happened last night. I’ve been having a rough month at work with a lot of extra hours. Last night I texted her that I was going to be late again.
She texted back saying she was sorry that I was stuck at work and told me she was making a dinner reservation for this weekend so we could catch up. Her taking that initiative really made me realize how far we’ve come.
We’ve also added some practical things to help us stay connected. We have a weekly “staff meeting” where we go over the upcoming week, plan dinners, and talk about positives and opportunities in our relationship. It sounds cheesy, but it actually works.
Since my wife tends to lose energy as the day goes on, our dinner dates have often turned into breakfast or brunch dates. We’ve also discovered that our local theater has movies starting as early as 9:30 AM, which turns out to be a good date time for us. We’re still figuring things out, but we’re communicating better, being more intentional, and giving each other a lot more grace.
Thanks again to everyone who shared advice, experiences, and resources on my last posts even those who think every relationship problem has only three possible causes: cheating, about to cheat, or cheating with someone who is probably also cheating. It helped a lot.
I hadn’t read your posts before, but it feels so good to read someone’s experience, with authenticity and honesty, and with what I would call “a great update” actually! You worked on communicating better and it helped the both of you so much.
It is moving, and really nice to read. I hope it will encourage others to open up and to discuss, which is key, most of the time, if you care about the relationship. I wish the two of you the best!
I love this dude, and it reminded me how grateful I am for my husband. I've been having debilitating chronic health issues and I haven't been the woman he married for a long time. He's picked up the slack around the house and been there for me every way he can.
I'm finally getting working treatment from a rheumatologist. I'm starting to be able to participate in life again, but I'm so grateful for the person who supported me with nothing in return. Partners like him who are proactive are amazing.
This is lovely! My parents everyday, even when we were kids, had a debrief time. If we came in during debrief, unless it was an emergency, we were told to wait until after debrief. They just talked about their day, what they did, problems they had, future plans… and just talked about it. I’m sure when we were a lot younger, that they skipped it sometimes, but it is basically sacred.
I think they should continue with couples therapy and be very honest so that it continues to work perfectly.
This is very wholesome! A really good example of how couples therapy can work - both individuals communicating and clarifying what was unclear before. Finding ways to work around her energy levels proactively is excellent. Lots of films, theatre productions etc are marketed as evening activities but matinees can sometimes be less expensive!
I am also a big advocate for older couples, especially when the kids have flown the nest, to go on dates with each other. It really rekindled my parents' relationship since they retired.