Wife suspects husband and sister are 'too close' after she joins his work. UPDATE

He admitted to falling in love with my sister, he said that it all started because of how much they have in common. They spend more time together at work, than he does with me at home. He said he feels like he can talk to her about anything, and it never gets tiring.

He said he’s never felt more alive than he does when he’s with her, and they started having a physical affair in October. The emotional affair began in June (after working with her for a couple of months since the end of April). He apologized for hurting me, and deceiving/betraying me.

I asked him what he wanted to do about it, and he said that as much as he knows it will hurt me to say - he no longer is in love with me.