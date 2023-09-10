Husband keeps blowing off wife and baby for his friends, so wife takes son to Disneyland without him. AITA?

NeedsMoreCookies

Baby is going to grow up, whether Daddy is around to see it or not. He’s going to miss a lot more “Firsts” if he keeps passing out drunk on his buddy’s couch whenever he gets the chance, and even more so if you split up.

Positive_Problem_173

NTA. Lmfao ur husband kills me ... he actually had the guts to say: “I can’t believe you would take away my son’s first experience at Disneyland from me”. HAAAAA!!!!!