Wife tells husband that it's time to give up on his dreams. AITA?

When this wife is frustrated with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting ready to tell my husband to give up on his dream?"

My husband and I both work in fields we didn't really picture ourselves in but we realized it is what is it and we need to pay bills etc. His job was in sales and it got toxic quick.

They didn't like him and I told him to start looking for a new job because they kept threatening him and I've seen it happen before. He didn't listen and ended up getting put on a PIP plan because he took his first vacation and they didn't like that. I told him to apply for new jobs and he didn't. Lost his job.