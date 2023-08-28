Wife tells husband to stop spending all of his time with his exes; 'you can't have us all.' AITA?

For example, this past summer, he took 4 trips. One with me, one with Jess and their son, one with Sarah and their daughter, and one with just his kids.

Beyond this, Josh spends roughly 3-4 days each week with his children. It's pretty common that he spends nights over at their mom's homes. Since I have my own kid on the way (in a few weeks), I am starting to feel a bit overlooked and think that Josh needs to prioritize our needs first.

Josh makes quite a lot of money, and every time I hinted at my concerns in the past, he has always brushed them off and said things like how he is more than capable of providing for his children. But, I feel that he’s missing the point and avoids addressing the time he spends with his exes.