'My wife told me that she doesn't love me and never did. How should I proceed?' PART 1

I asked her what she thinks about our marriage, and she said it's the marriage she always wanted. To our credit, our marriage is really good. Respect is everything, so we never overstep each other's boundaries, and when we have a problem, we figure it out as a team.

She never cheated, sexted, or did anything like that because she respects me too much, respects our marriage, and loves our children - her words, not mine. She also said she knows it's the same on my part.

I told her I'd like some time to think about it, and she said to take as much time as I need, assuring me she isn't going anywhere and will accept and work on whatever I decide. I don't know what to do. I'm hurt and confused.