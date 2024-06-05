'Wife has been using her Annual Girls Trip as an 'Annual Hall Pass.' Updated 3X

For a few moments there I really she thought she was going to hit me. She probably would have had I not been filming this whole fiasco as it went down. The best part was she then she had to call her parents to cover the cost of stopping the foreclosure. Which I found hilarious.

She put her Dad on speaker who began ripping into me, talking about his name is still on it, and finally yelled, "Why would you do this." I simply replied, "Because your daughter likes to be with other guys." She screamed at me, "You are such a monster."

She turned at that point and went out of the room to deny what I just said. Which couldn't have been more convenient. I took the chaos as my cue to send the infidelity evidence I had collected to the other spouses.