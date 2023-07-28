Wife wants a divorce from 'loving and kind' husband bc he is 'bad with money.' AITA?

I've also invited him to many vacations (I don't always go alone), but obviously I don't buy him clothes, and the food I buy is sometimes only enough for me. I know some of you would say that's shitty, but what am I supposed to do? Support a healthy grown man who took bad decisions?

Setting aside finances, we're very compatible, love and are attracted to each other. He has no vices, not a dr*nk, no dr*gs. Is faithful. Likes spending time with family. He does a lot of stuff in the house, and I don't have to do anything for him (cook, wash clothes, all of it he does by himself and sometimes for me) but it seems like money is just something that makes us both awful to each other.