Woman with terminal cancer wants her husband to marry her sister after she passes. UPDATED

ilovecatsandmonster
Hi, as the title says, I want them to fall in love.
I(30F) met my husband (34M) when we were kids. We used to live in the same street and our parents were very close. Me, my sister, him and his sister never spent a minute without eachother from when I was 4 untill I was 11.
We were still close after, but my now husband and his family moved a few blocks away. And we were entering puberty, so he babysat me and his sis. But my sister is the same age as him, so they still hang out. Everyone at that time believed they were going to get married, but they never even got together. My sister did confess to having a crush on him when they were 12 but that's about it.
Fast forward a few years, me and him reconnect after he moved away. At this point I was 20 and he was 24, just finished his studies abroad. We fell in love and hit it off. We married, had our son in January 2020 and a baby girl in august of 2022.
After my daughters birth, I was diagnosed with cancer. It is terminal and I only have a few months left (I do not want to go into detail).
My husband and I are both very outgoing, social and kind of childish maybe but lately all I can do is cry and lay in my bed. I am exhausted and the only reason I don't apply for euthanasia is because of my children. I know he will have no trouble a finding beautiful, caring partner in the future but I still am scared.
I know my sister had always taken a liking to him, and he likes her. Their feelings just never bloomed because of our relationship. But I can feel they're there sometimes. And recently they have had a lot of one on one time planning stuff because I am too tired.
My kids find great support in her, and my husband too. I love them both, and I think that if he had connected with her first after moving back, they would've been together now. I am in no way jealous or delusional, I know the feelings will come and the sooner the better.
I talked to my parents today, I told them how I think they will make a great couple and how I trust my parents to take care of ALL of them. Not to exclude my husband when I pass. They reassured me he will always be welcome and have thought the same in the past. My sister has even expressed feelings for my husband not too long ago, telling them she won't make a move but it needed to be said.
The result of our talk was a lot of crying and me promising them to give them letters to hand out after my passing. I saw my sister shortly, she didn't understand why I cried but we hugged for 15 minutes straight and I told her I want my husband to be happy with whoever is good for him after my passing. Then we cried for a while longer together and she brought me home.
mmm1441
I’m sorry. People get all kinds of mixed up, worrying about what they should do. You might want to make sure they know how you feel so they don’t have to second guess themselves. Maybe tell them towards the end, but also in writing, just in case.
I worked with a man in the ‘80’s whose brother had died, leaving behind a wife and young children. This man married his late brothers wife. At the time I thought this was really out there, but I understand now.
gdex86
Be blunt. 'Honey, after I am gone I want you to find love again. If you try that nobel widow bullsh*t I swear to God I will haunt you and not in the fun way. I don't care who you fall in love with and being honest I see you and my sister have sparks.
You have my blessing that if after the grief becomes something you can manage and you wish to open your heart again and it turns out to be her. But whoever whatever whenever I don't want to be the end of your story with romantic love.
I'm lucky, proud, and honored to have been the staring actress in that role for so long but the show must go on. And so will my love for you.'
SkebengaTokoloshe
This! My wife passed from cancer in 2006 - we had only been married 2.5 years when she was diagnosed. But she made it clear to me that she gave me permission to be happy and to love again after she passed. It helped a lot with my ‘survivor guilt’.
Accordingtowho2021
I think you should write them a letter. Right now, trying to set them up, would probably be too much since they are just worried about you. Which they should be. Your husband probably isn't even thinking about how to move on from you. So don't burden them with this.
But write a letter and entrust them with someone who can hand deliver it a few months after your death. Explain how you feel and why. Give them your blessings, even if nothing ever happens between them. I'm sorry that life dealt you this hand before your time.
ilovecatsandmonster
So, these past weeks were exhausting and exciting at the same time. Starting off with some bad news today. My health has hit a low, which hurts and is scary but I knew it was coming. I don't know how long I have left, but it won't be too long.
Like I said, I'm at peace with that knowledge and I dont want you guys to overwhelm me with concern. I love your sympathy and support, but on the concern part I'm heavy. I KNOW I will die and it will be fine. Life goes on (atleast for everyone else).
As for my parents; when I spoke with them they confirmed my exact thoughts. My sister and husband's love just hadn't had the chance to bloom yet. They found your idea of the letters incredibly beautiful but told me to also talk to my husband's parents. So I did. I made the long drive and told my husband I was paying my niece a visit.
His parents broke down crying, telling me they admired me for my selflessness. We talked a lot about how it used to be when we were younger, came to the conclusion they will always support my husband's choices and would love to get to know my sister better/again (they kind of lost contact a few years ago when husbands parents moved away).
I sat my sister down too, telling her I'd like her to help my husband grieve (her and my parents of course) and help him move on after, no matter with who. She hugged me, told me of course and we discussed some things about the kids. I joked about them getting together to play mom and dad; she smiled. I think she's seeing right through me, like she always has.
And last but not least, my husband: I haven't told him anything. I did cook them both dinner (to my best abilities, just one course and store bought desert lmao) and made them enjoy it on their own while I was 'busy' with the kids. It wasn't akward, it was best friend-ish but sweet.
I wrote the letters, my parents and my husband's sibling know where they are and will hold on to them. One for my kids (along with some videos, my husband knows about those). One for my husband right after I pass, and one for my sis and hubby a few months after my passing.
I hope this is an update y'all like, trying to end it on a positive note. Thanks for all the love and support!
Choice-Intention-926
I hope your last days are filled with love and happiness. Just hug your kids close. Tell them you love them. Tell all the people you love you love them and how they’ve made your life better, more joyful. These are things they will cling to. Be at peace.
Jjustingraham
I hated reading this post, because as life affirming as it is, it is so, totally heartbreaking. I can't imagine the pain of being anyone in this situation.
lulu_x_i
Honestly I don’t get why the sister always told her how she loved the husband etc. seems icky to me. Also it’s all nice and stuff but if I were the husband I would have a mayor problem with my late wife pushing my next partner on me and discussing it with everyone in the family but me. Imagine he’s really not into the sister, but now everyone kind of expects them to be together.
SunRemiRoman
I think she’s selfless.. but she’s being a mom first too. I’m sure she’s thinking no other woman would love her little babies as much as her own sister/their aunt would. And thinking of ways to help them cope with her own imminent passing, creating support systems for all of them.
It’s just so sad but sweet how she’s trying to make it easier for them all because she definitely loves them all more than herself. She’s a lovely soul. My heart broke a little bit more as I read each line.. specially when she said how she made a small meal to let them have time while she played with her babies..
I’m sure she’s in pain and not physically fit to do a lot.. and she still did.. made me tear up.. that was the last thing I thought I’d do in this sub...
Resident-Ad-8422
She is a more gracious person than I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how I’d feel about my husband getting with anyone after I pass, let alone my sister.