Woman with terminal cancer wants her husband to marry her sister after she passes. UPDATED

My kids find great support in her, and my husband too. I love them both, and I think that if he had connected with her first after moving back, they would've been together now. I am in no way jealous or delusional, I know the feelings will come and the sooner the better.

I talked to my parents today, I told them how I think they will make a great couple and how I trust my parents to take care of ALL of them. Not to exclude my husband when I pass. They reassured me he will always be welcome and have thought the same in the past. My sister has even expressed feelings for my husband not too long ago, telling them she won't make a move but it needed to be said.