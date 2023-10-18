Wife wants to work abroad against husband's wishes; 'why isn't he happy for me?' UPDATED

His salary would go up and he’d be able to be independent. But... only in our country. I’m not sure he’d be able to find a job abroad and he really doesn’t want to move. I am making 3x his salary and we’d still live comfortably, but understably he doesn’t want a break in his career especially when it’s finally going to take off.

He wants to save as much as possible to buy a house, have kids etc. I want the same but not necessairly now, perhaps in a year or so. We don’t have enough saved to do it earlier anyway and I want to negotiate my salary for the new position so that we would still be on track with all these plans.